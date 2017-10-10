The teenage survivors of a deadly Lindenhurst car crash remained hospitalized Tuesday as police continued to investigate the cause and mourners paid tribute to the two lives lost, officials said.
David O’Brien, 17, of Lindenhurst, the driver of the vehicle, and Daniel Ozarowski, 16, of Lindenhurst, a backseat passenger, both survived the crash and were listed in critical but stable condition Tuesday at Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, police said.
Suffolk police Tuesday declined an interview request about the early Monday morning crash that killed a Lindenhurst High School student and a woman. Police have not released the cause of the crash.
O’Brien was driving a 1998 Ford Mustang south on North Wellwood Avenue, near Lenox Street, about 5:20 a.m. when the car struck a fire hydrant and a tree.
Joseph Galdorisi, 16, of Lindenhurst, the front-seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The female backseat passenger also died in the crash. Her name has not yet been released.
Grief counselors were available to students this week at Lindenhurst High School, where Galdorisi and Ozarowski both attended, officials have said. Meanwhile, mourners placed balloons, flowers and candles at the crash site.
