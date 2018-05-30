TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police to hold property auction next week

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Suffolk County police will hold a property auction next week featuring designer handbags, tools, bicycles and other items.

The auction will be 9:30 a.m. June 6 in the property section building next door to police headquarters at 30 Yaphank Ave. in Yaphank.

A preview of the items — which also include clothing, jewelry, electronics and a Dyson vacuum — will occur 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. Motor vehicles and motorcycles will not be included in the auction.

All payments must be made in cash and are subject to state tax.

The event will be held rain or shine and everything will be sold “as is,” police said.

In the event of severe weather, check the department’s website, suffolkpd.org or call 631-852-6685 for schedule changes.

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

