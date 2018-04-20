In the market for a used Volkswagen Jetta or maybe a Mitsubishi Eclipse, Pontiac G6 or a Volvo S40?

The Suffolk County police Impound Section has those vehicles and more available for purchase at its impound auction at 9 a.m. Saturday at the police impound facility, 100 Old Country Rd. in Westhampton.

More than 125 lots will be auctioned, including cars, motorcycles, sport utility vehicles, pickup trucks and trailers.

All vehicles start with a minimum bid of $300 and are sold in “as-is” condition.

Police said a preview of available vehicles is available Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All bidders must be registered and a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions of the auction are available at suffolkpd.org, police said.