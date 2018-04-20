TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police impound auction Saturday in Westhampton

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
In the market for a used Volkswagen Jetta or maybe a Mitsubishi Eclipse, Pontiac G6 or a Volvo S40?

The Suffolk County police Impound Section has those vehicles and more available for purchase at its impound auction at 9 a.m. Saturday at the police impound facility, 100 Old Country Rd. in Westhampton.

All vehicles start with a minimum bid of $300 and are sold in “as-is” condition.

Police said a preview of available vehicles is available Friday, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m.

All bidders must be registered and a full list of vehicles, registration information and terms and conditions of the auction are available at suffolkpd.org, police said.

