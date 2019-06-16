TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Minor injuries to Suffolk police officer after Wyandanch pursuit

Suffolk police investigate Sunday in Wyandanch where an

Suffolk police investigate Sunday in Wyandanch where an officer sustained minor injuries after a vehicle and foot pursuit, authorities said.   Photo Credit: PAUL MAZZA

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com @deonjhampton
A Suffolk police officer sustained minor injuries Sunday afternoon following a brief vehicle pursuit in Wyandanch, authorities said.

The officer had been pursuing a vehicle at about 4:30 p.m. when the driver got out at the corner of Little East Neck Road and Brooklyn Avenue and fled on foot, police said. The officer exited his patrol vehicle and gave chase on foot and the suspect was eventually taken into custody, police said.

Details about what sparked the pursuit, the officer's injuries, or the identity of the suspect and related charges, were not available late Sunday night. Suffolk County Police First Squad detectives are investigating, police said.

Deon J. Hampton joined Newsday in June 2012. He covers Brookhaven Town.

