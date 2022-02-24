The quick actions of six Suffolk County Sixth Precinct police officers resulted in the rescue of a suicidal man who was threatening to jump from the top of a commercial building in Coram on Wednesday, police said.

Police said the officers responded to the Middle Country Road building following a 911 call reporting a man threatening to jump. They arrived to find the man, whose identity was not released, sitting at the edge of the roof with both legs dangling over the edge, police said.

Police said that while Sgt. Kevin Montalbano and officers Carlos Oviedo and Vincent Luciano "engaged the man in conversation" from the ground, three other officers — Peter Laub, Samanta Marrone-Skippon and Patrick Hanley — made their way to the rooftop and managed to grab the man, pulling him to safety at 8:43 p.m.

Police said the initial 911 call was received at 8:36 p.m. and that officers were at the building before 8:40 p.m. It was not clear how long the man had been atop the roof, threatening to jump.

The man was transported to a local hospital for observation, police said.