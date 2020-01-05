Suffolk police said they are investigating a pair of shootings late Saturday and early Sunday including one in Baywood that injured two men.

The men were shot just before midnight Saturday outside a Calloway Street home, police said. Suffolk officers responding to a 911 call about 11:50 p.m. found the victims outside the house. They were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

Just after midnight, multiple shots were fired into a York Place home in West Babylon, police said. Three people inside the residence were not injured, according to police.

Police did not immediately say whether the shootings were related.

Anyone with information about the Baywood shooting is asked to call the Third Squad at 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS (8477). Anyone with information about the West Babylon shooting is asked to call the First Squad at 631-854-8152 or Crime Stoppers. Callers will remain anonymous.