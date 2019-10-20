TODAY'S PAPER
Man robbed Sound Beach gas station at gunpoint, Suffolk police say

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com @Writingrachel
Suffolk police are searching for a man they say robbed a Sound Beach gas station at gunpoint.

At about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, a man approached the attendant at CND Automotive, 260 Echo Ave. in Sound Beach, displayed a silver handgun and demanded money, police said.

The 50-year-old male attendant gave the suspect his wallet and cash from the register, police said. The suspect fled the scene on foot southbound on Blue Point Road, according to police, and the attendant, who sustained a minor injury, declined medical treatment at the scene.

Police described the suspect as approximately 5-9 with a medium build, wearing all black clothing, tan sneakers, black gloves, a black mask partially covering his face and carrying a black backpack with blue trim.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-852-8752 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

