Suffolk police, ambulance crew help deliver baby inside Terryville home

The delivery was the third for Officer Jon-Erik Negron during his five years on the force, police said.

Suffolk County Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron, seen in June for the christening of another baby he helped deliver, assisted in the delivery of a baby for the third time in Terryville on Thursday. Photo Credit: SCPD

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police and ambulance workers teamed up Thursday morning to help deliver a baby at a house in Terryville.

The healthy baby girl was born at 2:44 a.m. in the house on Lisa Lane and was taken to St. Charles Hospital in Port Jefferson in good condition, officials said.

The delivery marked the third time that Suffolk County Police Officer Jon-Erik Negron had helped deliver a baby during his five years on the force, police said. Earlier this year, he became the godfather of a newborn he helped save in Mount Sinai last year.

Officers Brian Cann and Karl Allison assisted, police said.

Paramedic Kevin Bader led the effort by the Terryville Fire Department ambulance crew and was assisted by paramedics Gina Brett and Christopher Myers, their department said.

“Basically, everyone worked together. It was a team effort,” fire department spokesman Dennis Whittam said.

