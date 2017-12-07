TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 46° Good Afternoon
Few Clouds 46° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police to auction 130 vehicles on Saturday

By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Want a Jeep Cherokee, a Honda Accord, a Dodge Durango, a Chevy Silverado or maybe just a nice little Mercedes-Benz?

Those are among the 130 vehicles being offered at the Suffolk County police impound section auction on Saturday at the police lot on Old Country Road in Westhampton.

Police said all vehicles are sold “as is.” Included in the auction are sedans, trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and even vehicle trailers.

Participants must be registered in order to bid. Registration will take place on-site Friday, as well as on auction day. Registrants must have ID and a tax certificate, police said.

All buyers will receive a title valid in New York State and, police said, the bill of sale is nontransferable.

There is a $20 fee for a replacement bill of sale.

Previews began Thursday and continue Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The auction will be held Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Suffolk police department’s Impound Section Auction page.

Headshot
By John Valenti  john.valenti@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Emergency personnel respond to a crash on Granny Impaired driver rear-ended vehicle, cops say
Jaime Dellipizzi, 36, of Medford, is pictured in Unable to walk 250 feet, LIer drops 145 lbs.
Firefighters battle a blaze at the Olympic Motor Lodge Fire breaks out at motor lodge, officials say
Keydi N. Garcia, 33, of Uniondale, has been 7 stiffed in apartment rental scam, cops say
Police said they are seeking this man in Cops: Man bought car with fake license
Bethenny Frankel bought this Bridgehampton home for $2.037 Bethenny Frankel buys former Hamptons B&B
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE