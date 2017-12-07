Want a Jeep Cherokee, a Honda Accord, a Dodge Durango, a Chevy Silverado or maybe just a nice little Mercedes-Benz?

Those are among the 130 vehicles being offered at the Suffolk County police impound section auction on Saturday at the police lot on Old Country Road in Westhampton.

Police said all vehicles are sold “as is.” Included in the auction are sedans, trucks, vans, sport utility vehicles and even vehicle trailers.

Participants must be registered in order to bid. Registration will take place on-site Friday, as well as on auction day. Registrants must have ID and a tax certificate, police said.

All buyers will receive a title valid in New York State and, police said, the bill of sale is nontransferable.

There is a $20 fee for a replacement bill of sale.

Previews began Thursday and continue Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The auction will be held Saturday, starting at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the Suffolk police department’s Impound Section Auction page.