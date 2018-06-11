TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police: More than 100 vehicles up for auction Saturday

By William Murphy
The Suffolk County Police Department said it will auction about 130 impounded cars, motorcycles and other vehicles on Saturday.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. at the department’s impound yard at 100 Old Country Rd. in Westhampton.

There will be a preview of vehicles at the impound yard Thursday and Friday.

Bidders, who must have identification, can register for the auction during the preview days or at the auction.

The list of vehicles can be found by going to the department’s website at suffolkpd.org and following the link to auctions.

