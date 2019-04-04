TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk County police to hold vehicle auction Saturday

By Newsday Staff
The Suffolk County Police Department is auctioning off more than 125 vehicles Saturday at its impound yard in Westhampton.

There's a preview of the vehicles, including sedans, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at the yard at 100 Old Country Rd.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will be held rain or shine, with the vehicles available for preview one hour before the start. 

The minimum bid is $300, and the vehicles are sold as is.

Visit www.suffolkpd.org for a full list of the vehicles up for auction and registration information.

