The Suffolk County Police Department is auctioning off more than 125 vehicles Saturday at its impound yard in Westhampton.

There's a preview of the vehicles, including sedans, pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles and vans, between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. Friday at the yard at 100 Old Country Rd.

The auction begins at 9 a.m. Saturday, and will be held rain or shine, with the vehicles available for preview one hour before the start.

The minimum bid is $300, and the vehicles are sold as is.

Visit www.suffolkpd.org for a full list of the vehicles up for auction and registration information.