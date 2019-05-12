TODAY'S PAPER
47° Good Morning
SEARCH
47° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk police officer injured in Coram crash, officials say

A Suffolk police officer was injured in a

A Suffolk police officer was injured in a two-vehicle crash Saturday night in Coram. Photo Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Print

A Suffolk police vehicle responding to a call Saturday night was involved in a crash in Coram and the officer driving was hurt, officials say; the injuries were not life-threatening.

No one in the other vehicle involved in the crash was injured, police said. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

On Saturday, Melinda Constantine of Westbury celebrates with Mother's Day miracle: Mom's first physical activity with son
Five female members were recently elected to the Junior firefighters named youth group of the year
This Syosset house is on the market for LI pond house comes with elephant statues
The Oasis Gentlemen's Club, across the street from Smithtown in talks to purchase topless bar
Bob Klein, owner of Huntington's Book Revue, seen Officials: Raised parking meter rates a 'money grab'
Officials install free smoke detectors in Suffolk
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search