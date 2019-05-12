A Suffolk police vehicle responding to a call Saturday night was involved in a crash in Coram and the officer driving was hurt, officials say; the injuries were not life-threatening.

No one in the other vehicle involved in the crash was injured, police said. The crash occurred about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Middle Country Road and Patchogue-Mount Sinai Road.

The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.