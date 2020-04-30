Suffolk County lacks the legal authority to charge the $30 administrative fee it tacks onto the $50 fine for motorists found guilty of red light camera violations, a state Supreme Court justice ruled.

The decision this week by Justice David T. Reilly found Suffolk's imposition of the fee unconstitutional.

However, Reilly wrote, "the determinations made by this Court raise serious fiscal implications for the County of Suffolk and before its intendments are carried to fruition, defendants must be afforded a further opportunity to be heard on this important matter."

Robert McGrath of Mount Sinai in 2016 filed the class action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of the administrative fee.

David Raimondo, McGrath's attorney, said he was, "pleased the judge saw the law as we did as an unlawful and unauthorized taking of ticket holders' money."

Suffolk "called it an administration fee but in reality it was a tax," said Raimondo, who is based in Lake Grove.

The red light camera program in Suffolk began in 2010 with a $50 fine and a $25 charge for tickets paid late. The administrative fee was added in 2013 and has since generated about $50 million in revenue for the county, Raimondo said.

Suffolk, which is projecting a budgetary shortfall, gets millions of dollars in revenue from red light camera administrative fees.

Suffolk County officials did not provide immediate comment.