Enhancing penalties for fraudulent contractors and improving cooperation among governmental agencies were among the 125 measures recommended Tuesday by a task force created to lessen the impact of devastating storms like superstorm Sandy.



The Suffolk County Legislature’s Superstorm Sandy Review Task Force released a 217-page report Tuesday — the seventh anniversary of the maelstrom that upended the lives of tens of thousands of Long Islanders, some of whom have not yet gotten back in their homes.

“We know many things we did not know in 2012,” said Suffolk Presiding Officer DuWayne Gregory. “On this seventh anniversary, we do not know when the next storm will hit Long Island but it’s my hope that this report and the diligent work of the members of this task force will play some part in making our region better prepared when that day comes.”

Gregory commissioned the report, which contains the 31-member task force’s findings after two years of information gathering.

Gregory stood with several members of the task force Tuesday at the Suffolk Legislature building in Hauppauge to highlight some of the report’s advisories.

The group's recommendations include initiating a community information center program, creating a Long Island management cooperative, creating a Long Island information hub, enhancing penalties for fraudulent contractors and creating a Long Island coastal commission.

The recommendations also call for cooperation among government in both Nassau and Suffolk counties as well as state and federal agencies.