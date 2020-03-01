Testing on a patient in Suffolk suspected of contracting the new coronavirus came back negative Sunday, state and county health officials said. Meanwhile, statewide Sunday, including New York City, a total of 30 tests came back negative for the virus known as COVID-19 and two were pending, health officials said.

A New York State lab released the Suffolk results Sunday morning after getting clearance Saturday to do the testing from the Centers for Disease Control. There are still no confirmed cases of COVID-19, in New York State.

Twenty-two possible cases outside of New York City were tested and came back negative, including the Suffolk one, according to state health officials. In New York City there were 8 negative tests as of Sunday afternoon and another, city health officials said.

The unidentified Suffolk patient was in isolation at an unnamed hospital after showing symptoms consistent with lower respiratory infection. Blood and respiratory samples were tested at the New York State Department of Health's Wadsworth Center in Albany, officials said.

"We can do these tests in a matter of hours," said Gary Holmes, spokesman for the state Department of Health.

In Nassau, there were 62 travelers under voluntary 14-day isolation, down from 74 on Saturday, according the county health department.

The Suffolk health department on Sunday said it was monitoring 21 individuals under home isolation, down from 20 on Saturday.

The United States on Saturday recorded its first death, a man in his 50s in Washington state who had underlying health problems but who hadn’t traveled to any affected areas.

"Additional cases in the United States are likely, but healthy individuals should be able to fully recover,” President Donald Trump said at a Saturday briefing, where officials announced heightened warnings about travel to certain regions of Italy and South Korea as well as a ban on travel to Iran.

China, where the outbreak began two months ago, on Sunday reported a slight uptick in new cases over the past 24 hours to 573, the first time in five days that the number exceeded 500. They remain almost entirely confined to the hardest-hit province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan.