Incumbents lead in 4 Suffolk town supervisor races

Suffolk voters went to the polls Tuesday to select seven town supervisors and dozens of council members, clerks, tax receivers and highway superintendents.

Incumbent supervisors in Brookhaven, East Hampton, Islip and Southampton were leading in early tallies at press time. Opponents held slim leads over Riverhead Supervisor Laura M. Jens-Smith, Shelter Island Supervisor Gary J. Gerth and Southold Supervisor Scott A. Russell with about 20 percent of precincts reporting.

Here's a look at town races:

BABYLON

Council member: Democratic incumbents Jacqueline A. Gordon and Terence F. McSweeney were challenged by Republicans William L. Barci, Tina M. Kremer and Heath A. Broughton and Libertarian Walter Angevine.

Receiver of Taxes: Conservative Jennifer C. Montiglio faced Republican Edward Blankenhorn.

BROOKHAVEN

Supervisor: Incumbent Republican Edward P. Romaine faced challenges from Democrat William B. Ferraro III and Libertarian Junie Legister.

Receiver of Taxes: Democrat Dominador V. Pascual III challenged Republican incumbent Louis J. Marcoccia.

Superintendent of Highways: Democrat Anthony R. Portesy faced Republican incumbent Daniel P. Losquadro.

Council members:

[District 1]: Democratic incumbent Valerie M. Cartright was challenged by Republican Tracy M. Kosciuk.

[District 2]: Democrat Sarah N. Deonarine faced Conservative incumbent Jane E. Bonner.

[District 3]: Republican incumbent Kevin J. La Valle faced Democrat Talat G. Hamdani.

[District 4]: Democrat Cheryl A. Felice challenged Republican incumbent Michael A. Loguercio Jr.

[District 5]: Republican incumbent Neil Foley faced challenges from Democrat Andrea Stolz and Libertarian Pamela E. Smith.

[District 6]: Democrat James S. Gentile challenged Republican incumbent Daniel J. Panico.

EAST HAMPTON

Supervisor: Incumbent Democrat Peter K. Van Scoyoc faced fellow Democrat David Gruber, who ran on the Independence and Libertarian lines.

Superintendent of Highways: Democrat Stephen K. Lynch was unopposed.

Town Justice: Democrat Andrew T. Strong challenged Republican incumbent Lisa R. Rana.

Council members: Democratic incumbents David B. Lys and Sylvia W. Overby were challenged by unaffiliated Elizabeth A. Bambrick and Democrat Bonnie Brady.

Assessor: Democrats Jill Massa and Jeanne W. Nielsen were unopposed.

Trustees:

Democrats John M. Aldred, Francis J. Bock, Benjamin P. Dollinger, Richard P. Drew II, Timothy A. Garneau, James C. Grimes, Michael L. Martinsen, Susan F. McGraw-Keber and William F. Taylor; Conservatives Dell R. Cullum, Rona S. Klopman and Stephen M. Lester and Republicans Michael Havens, Fallon Nigro, David H. Talmage and Susan M. Vorpahl competed for nine seats.

HUNTINGTON

District Court Judge: Democrat Cheryl M. Helfer was unopposed.

Town Clerk: Democrat Simon S. Saks faced Republican Andrew P. Raia.

Receiver of Taxes: Democratic incumbent Jillian A. Guthman was challenged by Republican Stacy H. Colamussi.

Council members: Incumbents Joan A. Cergol of the Democratic Party and Eugene Cook of the Independence Party were challenged by Democrat Kathleen Bradbury Cleary, Republican Andrea Sorrentino Jr., Green candidate Eleanor D. Putignano and Independence candidate Patrick W. Deegan Jr.

ISLIP

Supervisor: Republican incumbent Angie M. Carpenter faced a challenge from Democrat Thomas E. Murray III.

Town Clerk: Conservative incumbent Olga H. Murray was challenged by Democrat Joseph L. Fritz.

Receiver of Taxes: Incumbent Republican Alexis Weik faced Democrat Donovan G. Currey.

Council members: Democrats Leigh-Ann M. Barde and Jorge C. Guadron challenged Republican incumbent John C. Cochrane Jr. and Conservative incumbent Mary Catherine T. Mullen.

RIVERHEAD

Supervisor: Democratic incumbent Laura M. Jens-Smith faced Republican challenger Yvette Aguiar.

Town Clerk: Democrat Diane M. Wilhelm was unopposed.

Receiver of Taxes: Republican Laurie A. Zaneski was unopposed.

Town Justice: Republican Lori M. Hulse was unopposed.

Council members: Republican incumbent Timothy C. Hubbard, Democrats Patricia A. Snyder and Diane E. Tucci, Republican Frank R. Beyrodt Jr. and Libertarian William C. Van Helmond sought two open seats.

Assessor: Democrat Tara F. Taylor, Democrat Jaraby Thomas, incumbent Republican Mason E. Haas and Republican Meredith B. Lipinsky sought two open seats.

SHELTER ISLAND

Supervisor: Republican Gary J. Gerth was challenged by Democrat Gerard F. Siller.

Receiver of Taxes: Democrat Annmarie Seddio was unopposed.

Superintendent of Highways: Democrat Brian M. Sherman was unopposed.

Council members: Conservative incumbent Paul D. Shepherd and Democratic incumbent James T. Colligan were challenged by unaffiliated Michael J. Bebon and Republicans Marcus A. Kaasik and Julia Weisenberg.

Assessor: Democrats Judith C. Lechmanski and Craig Wood were unopposed.

SMITHTOWN

Receiver of Taxes: Incumbent Republican Deanna Varricchio faced Democrat Justin W. Smiloff.

Council members: Republican incumbents Lisa M. Inzerillo and Thomas Lohmann were challenged by Democrats Richard Guttman and Richard S. Macellaro and Republican Patricia A. Shirley.

SOUTHAMPTON

Supervisor: Incumbent Democrat Jay H. Schneiderman was challenged by Republican Gregory G. Robins and Libertarian Alex D. Gregor.

Receiver of Taxes: Democrat Gordon L. Herr challenged incumbent Republican Theresa A. Kiernan.

Town Justice: Republican Gary J. Weber was unopposed.

Council members: Democratic incumbent John V. Bouvier, Democrat Craig A. Catalanotto, Republican Richard W. Martel, Republican Charles G. McArdle and Libertarian Hannah Pell competed for two open seats.

Trustee: Democrats Andrew J. Brosnan, David B. Mayer, Bill Pell, Eric L. Shultz, Ann E. Welker; Republicans Thea R. Fry, Megan L. Heckman, Scott M. Horowitz, Donald T. Law and Edward J. Warner Jr.; and Libertarian Frederick Havemeyer competed for five seats.

SOUTHOLD

Supervisor: Republican incumbent Scott A. Russell faced a challenge from Democrat Gregory P. Doroski.

Receiver of Taxes: Republican Kelly J. Fogarty was unopposed.

Town Justice: Democrat Daniel C. Ross was challenged by Republican Brian J. Hughes.

Council members: Republican incumbents Jill M. Doherty and William P. Ruland were challenged by Democrats Robert E. Hanlon and Sarah E. Nappa and Libertarian Eugene James Gluck.

Assessor: Republican Richard L. Caggiano was unopposed.

Trustee: Democrat A. Nicholas Krupski and Republican Glenn Goldsmith were unopposed.