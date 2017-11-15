More than a century after she marched on Albany and Washington, D.C., to demand the right to vote for women, Rosalie Gardiner Jones is back in the spotlight.

First the governor announced the radical Long Island suffragist would be honored with a statue in Cold Spring Harbor State Park, near her family’s Laurel Hollow estate.

One day later she was a ubiquitous presence on the blue “I Voted” stickers handed out around the state on Election Day, depicted in three-quarter profile with a megaphone in her hand.

“She stood there and said ‘I am equal to a man,’ and she did it,” said historian Judith Ader Spinzia, who has co-authored about a dozen local history books with her husband, Raymond.

Known as “General Jones,” the suffragist made wintertime pilgrimages through mud, sleet and snow, handing out pamphlets and making speeches along the way, which were chronicled by national newspapers, galvanizing support for the cause, historians said.

“Her mother said the hikes were ridiculous, but she got a lot of publicity. . . . At a time when New York State was crucial, there was not a state east of the Mississippi that had voted for women’s suffrage,” said Natalie A. Naylor, president of the Nassau County Historical Society.

As part of New York’s celebration of the state’s centennial anniversary of women’s suffrage, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo on Nov. 6 announced plans for statues of Jones and Sojourner Truth, an Ulster County native who escaped slavery three times to win national renown as an abolitionist and women’s rights leader.

Jones was born into a family cushioned from almost any material want; her forebears include Maj. Thomas Jones, whose land became Jones Beach.

She was in her late 20s when she joined other socialites, including Alva Vanderbilt Belmont, who helped turn women in New York State get the right to vote in 1917, three years before the nation.

In 1911, Jones, Belmont, and Harriet Stanton Blatch, daughter of famed suffragist Elizabeth Cady Stanton, took their cause to Wall Street.

“Although they had tomatoes and eggs thrown at them, Jones and others continued to hold such ‘open air meetings,’ ” Naylor wrote in the Oyster Bay Historical Society’s publication, “The Freeholder.”

The next year, Jones, president of Nassau’s branch of the National American Woman Suffrage Association, set out from the Bronx on a 150-mile march to Albany, proclaiming herself the “general.”

She and a handful of other suffragists — often met by crowds and supporters along the way — arrived in Albany 12 days later on Dec. 28. They delivered a petition to Gov.-elect William Sulzer, deemed a likely supporter.

In 1913, Jones again overcame blisters and swollen feet, hiking 200 miles in 20 days from New York City to Washington, joining 5,000 suffragists from all over the country for a procession down Pennsylvania Avenue, according to a Smithsonian publication.

The national group — perhaps irked by all her publicity — blocked her from presenting her petition directly to President-elect Woodrow Wilson, historians said.

Perhaps feeling the fight was won, Jones resumed her education, earning several degrees, including two in law, by 1919.

A 1927 marriage, when she was 44, to U.S. Sen. Clarence Cleveland Dill of Washington state ended in a divorce, Spinzia said. Losing her bid for a congressional seat in Dill’s district spurred Jones to return to Long Island.

At times, Jones displayed little respect for the property rights of others, said Spinzia, citing a string of clashes with her neighbors over zoning and development, for example.

Nor was Jones’ character without other flaws.

She spurned African-American suffragists who wanted to march with her to the nation’s capital, Spinzia said in “The Freeholder.” And Jones refused to rent to a black family in the 1950s, she said.

While Jones partly modeled herself on activist British suffragists, some of whom were imprisoned and force-fed, Spinzia noted that Jones’ independent streak and formidable intellect sometimes turned her into an irascible neighbor.

Irked by her Eaton’s Neck residents, she charged them $1 to park on the beach, ruined the view of an oil executive with a tank depot after he failed to invite her to join his beach club, and set up a hot dog stand after she was prevented from developing in Asharoken, Spinzia said.

Jones also warded off efforts to force her to fence in her 150 goats by citing English common law.