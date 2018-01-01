Law would prohibit short summer rentals

Bellport officials have proposed a law banning short-term rentals in the village during summer months.

If the law is approved, homeowners wouldn’t be allowed to rent their homes for fewer than 16 days between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Homeowners would also be barred from personally using their property during visitors’ stays at other times of the year, and must file for rental registration with the village.

“We’re talking whole-house rentals,” village attorney David J. Moran said. “You have to rent the entire home. The homeowner can’t be on the premises.”

A public hearing on the proposed law is to be held this month, although no date has been set, village officials said.

Homeowners can currently rent out their properties without restrictions as long as they vacate the property. Mayor Ray Fell said he prefers a limit on how many times a homeowner can rent a property in a 12-month period.

Village board members have considered a variety of short-term rental restrictions and requirements in the past year. In 2015, board members adopted a bed-and-breakfast code that would have allowed them in residential neighborhoods but never filed it with the New York Department of State for approval, as required.