TODAY'S PAPER
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Few Clouds 14° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Law would prohibit short summer rentals

Homeowners would also be barred from personally using their property during visitors’ stays at other times of the year.

Bellport Village Hall is shown on June 10,

Bellport Village Hall is shown on June 10, 2013. Photo Credit: Brittany Wait

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Bellport officials have proposed a law banning short-term rentals in the village during summer months. 

If the law is approved, homeowners wouldn’t be allowed to rent their homes for fewer than 16 days between May 1 and Sept. 30.

Homeowners would also be barred from personally using their property during visitors’ stays at other times of the year, and must file for rental registration with the village. 

“We’re talking whole-house rentals,” village attorney David J. Moran said. “You have to rent the entire home. The homeowner can’t be on the premises.”

A public hearing on the proposed law is to be held this month, although no date has been set, village officials said.

Homeowners can currently rent out their properties without restrictions as long as they vacate the property. Mayor Ray Fell said he prefers a limit on how many times a homeowner can rent a property in a 12-month period.

Village board members have considered a variety of short-term rental restrictions and requirements in the past year. In 2015, board members adopted a bed-and-breakfast code that would have allowed them in residential neighborhoods but never filed it with the New York Department of State for approval, as required.

By Deon J. Hampton deon.hampton@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

People gather at the church tower in Lindenhurst Colorful church tower shines brightly again
Sunny skies but high temps in the mid-20s Forecast: Another day of below-freezing temps
In this Sept. 22, 2011, file photo, choreographer NYC Ballet leader retiring amid sexual misconduct probe
Nassau Executive Laura Curran speaks after being sworn Nassau Dems say chance to lead 'feels very good'
Within neuroscience, Ben Barres was known as Transgender brain researcher dies at 63
Laura Curran is sworn in as Nassau County Curran: 'Restoring trust' a top priority as executive
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE