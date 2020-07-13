New York Lottery: Winning Take 5 ticket sold in Suffolk County

One of the three top prize tickets in the Sunday Take 5 drawings was sold in Wading River, New York Lottery officials said.

The winning Long Island ticket was sold at the Wading River Smoke Shop on Route 25A, according to the New York Lottery. The ticket holder will receive $18,620.50, officials said.

The winning numbers were 8, 13, 15, 18 and 35.

The ticket was one of three top winners statewide. The other tickets were sold in Buffalo and upstate Lowville.

Officials said 213 second-place winners each received $393 for hitting four of the five drawn numbers. Another 6,905 winners won $20 each.