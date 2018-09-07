Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

Sunken Meadow Parkway closed overnight in Commack for repair work

The eastbound Northern State Parkway begins to flood

The eastbound Northern State Parkway begins to flood near Exit 36 during a heavy downpour Thursday evening. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Ellen Yan
The Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack will remain closed overnight into Saturday as utility crews replace wires downed in Thursday's thunderstorm, authorities said.

Closures in both directions are in effect for about two miles between Exit 1, Northern State Parkway, and Exit 3, Jericho Turnpike, State Police said.

PSEG Long Island crews have been working as quickly as possible so that the road can open for daytime traffic, said Elizabeth Flagler, utility spokeswoman. 

In Thursday's storm, lightning struck one of the utility poles, and a second one was damaged as the wires and pole collapsed, Flagler said.

The parkway in Commack was shut down Thursday night due to flooding and work to replace the poles, but it reopened for the morning commute, authorities said.

But the roadways were closed again about 9 p.m. Friday to allow the bulk of the repairs to be done, Flagler said. The wires were being restrung, insulators put up and the cross arms attached to the poles, she said.

"It's a significant amount of work," Flagler said.

Thursday's storm rolled through parts of Long Island, bringing heavy rain and gusty winds. A National Weather Service spokesman said winds reached 52 mph in Bayville at 5:36 p.m.

