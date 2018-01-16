TODAY'S PAPER
Crash shuts southbound Sunken Meadow State Parkway, police say

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
All southbound lanes of the Sunken Meadow State Parkway were closed in Commack early Tuesday because of a one-car accident, State Police said.

The accident was reported at 2:38 a.m., State Police said.

The southbound lanes were closed between Jericho Turnpike and Veterans Memorial Highway, according to informny.com, a website of the state Department of Transportation.

State Police said there was no information available on possible injuries.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com

Bill Murphy has been a reporter at Newsday since 1986.

