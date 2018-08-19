A Queens man who died after being struck by lightning at Sunken Meadow State Park on Saturday has been identified as Aneal Lall, an official said.

George Gorman, deputy regional director of New York State Parks, identified the victim on Sunday.

Lall, 32, was struck at 6:52 p.m. Saturday while in Field 3 at the Kings Park site, Gorman said. He was transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he was later pronounced dead.