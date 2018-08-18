Optimum Customers: Important information about your Newsday digital access and an exclusive offer.

Queens man dies after lightning strike at Sunken Meadow State Park, official says

By Khristopher J. Brooks khristopher.brooks@newsday.com @americanglow
A 32-year-old man died after being struck by lightning at Sunken Meadow State Park, a park official said Saturday. 

George Gorman, deputy regional director of New York State parks, said the incident happened at 6:52 p.m. while the Queens man was on Field 3 at the park. After being hit, state park staff and park police performed CPR on the man. He was then transported to St. Catherine of Siena Medical Center in Smithtown, where he was later pronounced dead, Gorman said.

Gorman said it is unclear what the man was doing at the park before the lightning strike. 

Park officials are not releasing the man's name until his family members have been notified, Gorman said.

Newsday

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

