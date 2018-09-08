One northbound lane on the Sunken Meadow Parkway in Commack is expected to remain closed until at least Saturday evening as utility crews work to repair wires downed during Thursday night's thunderstorm, a spokeswoman for PSE&G said.

The Northern State Parkway westbound to the Sunken Meadow northbound also was closed as of 9:30 a.m. Saturday, State Police said.

Southern lanes of the Sunken Meadow were open.

PSE&G spokeswoman Elizabeth Flagler said repairs are expected to be complete sometime Saturday evening.

"They're working as quick as they can to clean it up," she said. "The wire is restrung and today they're finishing up on whatever has to be done to complete the repair."

State Police said Thursday night that a section of the Sunken Meadow was closed in both directions because of flooding and the downed wires.

The closure between the exits for the Northern State Parkway and Route 454 in Commack occurred at about 8 p.m. after storms rolled across Long Island with heavy rain and gusty winds. The southboubd lanes reopened Friday.

During the storm Thursday, winds reached 52 mph in Bayville at 5:36 p.m., a National Weather Service spokesman said.