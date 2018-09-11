Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found Tuesday morning lying on the shoulder of the Sunrise Highway in Sayville, Suffolk police said. The discovery caused hourslong closure of the westbound Sunrise Highway, officials said.

David Banks, 38, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said.

Banks' cause of death is under investigation, police said in a new release Tuesday night. Homicide Squad detectives were on the scene investigating Tuesday morning.

A passing driver found Banks on the side of Sunrise Highway just west of Broadway Avenue about 5 a.m., police said.

All westbound lanes were closed between exits 50 and 52 from about 5:30 a.m. to just before 10 a.m., according to state and county police. The service road at Broadway Avenue also was closed.