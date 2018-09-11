Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
73° Good Evening
73° Good Evening
Long IslandSuffolk

Man found on Sunrise Highway causes hourslong lane closures, police say

David Banks, a Bay Shore man who was found by a passing driver on the road's shoulder Tuesday morning, later died, Suffolk County police say.

Westbound Sunrise Highway traffic at a standstill due

Westbound Sunrise Highway traffic at a standstill due to the lane closures on Tuesday morning, as seen from the Route 112 overpass in East Patchogue. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

Homicide detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found Tuesday morning lying on the shoulder of the Sunrise Highway in Sayville, Suffolk police said. The discovery caused hourslong closure of the westbound Sunrise Highway, officials said.

David Banks, 38, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue, where he was pronounced dead, Suffolk County police said.

Banks' cause of death is under investigation, police said in a new release Tuesday night. Homicide Squad detectives were on the scene investigating Tuesday morning.

A passing driver found Banks on the side of Sunrise Highway just west of Broadway Avenue about 5 a.m., police said.

All westbound lanes were closed between exits 50 and 52 from about 5:30 a.m. to just before 10 a.m., according to state and county police. The service road at Broadway Avenue also was closed.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

The owner of AAAA-1, the company that placed 'Boots' on cars removed after town complains
The LIRR's 80-year-old Lynbrook station will undergo a Village's LIRR station to get $17.9M renovation
Niaomi Russell assaulted a woman over a social Cops: Neighbor attacked over social media post
Suffolk County Excecutive Steve Bellone, seen in Southampton Anonymous mailer: Bellone a 'liberal,' free spender
Christine Miner with her golden retriever Memphis, left, On somber anniversary, much-needed canine relief
Suffolk GOP chairman John Jay LaValle is seen GOP chief picks sides in Conservatives' election