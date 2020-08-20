The eastbound Sunrise Highway in Shirley was closed early Thursday for a serious accident between a motorcyclist and a motor vehicle, Suffolk County police said.

Police said motorists should avoid the area and said it's likely the closure will last a significant amount of time for investigation.

The crash was reported at 6:31 a.m. and police said at least one person has been transported to a local hospital with undisclosed injuries.

The crash forced the closure of the eastbound Sunrise Highway between the exit for the William Floyd Parkway and Wading River Road on the Center Moriches-Manorville border, according to the New York State Department of Transportation 511 NY website. The westbound roadway remains unaffected.

Additional details were not immediately avilable.