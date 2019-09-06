A tractor trailer fire closed all lanes of eastbound Sunrise Highway in North Bellport early Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 911 call reported the incident at 5:39 a.m. Police said the truck apparently got a flat tire, then caught fire, just west of Exit 57, the exit for Yaphank Avenue and Horseblock Road.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Hagerman, Bellport, North Patchogue and Brookhaven responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Police said crews need to clear debris from the road and remove the tractor trailer and said all traffic was being diverted from Sunrise Highway at Exit 56, Station Road.

It was not immediately clear when the road would be reopened. The westbound road remains open in the area, police said.