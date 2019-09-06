TODAY'S PAPER
Sunrise Highway in North Bellport closed for tractor trailer fire, police said

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A tractor trailer fire closed all lanes of eastbound Sunrise Highway in North Bellport early Friday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 911 call reported the incident at 5:39 a.m. Police said the truck apparently got a flat tire, then caught fire, just west of Exit 57, the exit for Yaphank Avenue and Horseblock Road.

Suffolk fire officials said firefighters from Hagerman, Bellport, North Patchogue and Brookhaven responded to the scene. There were no reported injuries.

Police said crews need to clear debris from the road and remove the tractor trailer and said all traffic was being diverted from Sunrise Highway at Exit 56, Station Road.

It was not immediately clear when the road would be reopened. The westbound road  remains open in the area, police said.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

