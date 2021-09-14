TODAY'S PAPER
Passenger in disabled car struck by accused drunken driver dies of injuries, cops say

Suffolk County police investigate a fatal crash on

Suffolk County police investigate a fatal crash on the eastbound Sunrise Highway just before exit 50 on Sept. 8. Credit: Christopher Sabella

By Newsday Staff
The passenger in a car broken down on Sunrise Highway in Sayville has died of injuries suffered after an accused drunken motorist hit the vehicle, killing its driver, police said.

Lisa Hynds, 42, of Riverhead, the passenger in the disabled Toyota that was struck Sept. 8 on eastbound Sunrise Highway by a Jeep Liberty driven by Daniel Lazzaro, Suffolk police said.

She was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital in critical condition but has since died, police said.

Miguel Berdecia, 46, of Central Islip, the driver of the Toyota, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Lazzaro, 37, of Centereach, was charged with driving while intoxicated, police said.

Police said the 2011 Toyota Yaris had broken down in the eastbound center lane near Exit 50 around 12:25 a.m. after striking the highway's center median and then the right lane's guard rail.

The car stopped, police said, in the center lane of the roadway "sideways, facing north."

Police said Hynds got out of the Toyota and was critically injured when Lazzaro struck the disabled car.

Lazzaro was taken to Long Island Community Hospital in East Patchogue for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

It was not immediately clear if Lazzaro will face additional charges.

With Joan Gralla

By Newsday Staff

