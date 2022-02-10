An early morning crash on Sunrise Highway near Exit 59 (Wading River Road) in Center Moriches resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Thursday, a Suffolk police spokesman said.

The spokesman described the incident as a "serious single-vehicle crash." No other information was yet available, he said.

The 511NY website said Sunrise Highway closed at 5:43 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates