Sunrise Highway east in Center Moriches closed for crash, Suffolk police say
An early morning crash on Sunrise Highway near Exit 59 (Wading River Road) in Center Moriches resulted in the closure of the eastbound lanes around 6 a.m. Thursday, a Suffolk police spokesman said.
The spokesman described the incident as a "serious single-vehicle crash." No other information was yet available, he said.
The 511NY website said Sunrise Highway closed at 5:43 a.m.
