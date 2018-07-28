TODAY'S PAPER
75° Good Morning
75° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Highway crash closes all lanes near Islip Terrace, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com
Print

A police investigation has closed Sunrise Highway in both directions after a crash near Islip Terrace, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway between Exit 46, Carleton Avenue toward the Southern State Parkway, and Exit 47 toward Pond Road South, police said. The highway was closed in both directions about 5:30 a.m.

Suffolk County police said they are investigating the crash and diverting traffic in all lanes near the Carleton Avenue exit.

Police did not provide details of the crash or injuries involved.

Latest Long Island News

The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Chance of downpours on muggy Saturday
A Valley Stream man claims in a lawsuit Suit: Cop falsely accused man of trying to hit him
Rabbi Aizik Baumgarten on Monday in the living A seasonal synagogue opens on East End
Miguel Mane rides a bus from Jamaica to Immigrants in NYC are commuting to LI for jobs
On Friday,  Former New York State Assembly Speaker Silver sentenced to 7 years in prison for bribery
A deer is seen near the lighthouse on Judge throws out deer-management suit