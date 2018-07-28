A police investigation has closed Sunrise Highway in both directions after a crash near Islip Terrace, Suffolk County police said.

The crash occurred about 4:45 a.m. in the westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway between Exit 46, Carleton Avenue toward the Southern State Parkway, and Exit 47 toward Pond Road South, police said. The highway was closed in both directions about 5:30 a.m.

Suffolk County police said they are investigating the crash and diverting traffic in all lanes near the Carleton Avenue exit.

Police did not provide details of the crash or injuries involved.