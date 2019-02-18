A woman was seriously hurt Monday morning when she crashed her car into a tree on Sunrise Highway’s South Service Road in Islip Terrace, Suffolk County police said.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, a spokeswoman for the police department said.

No one else was injured in the single-car crash near Exit 44, police said. A caller reported the crash to police at 5:17 a.m.

The westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at Exit 44 remained closed shortly after 9 a.m., she said.