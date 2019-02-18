TODAY'S PAPER
Sunrise Highway crash injures 1, closes lanes in Islip Terrace, police say

Police at the crash scene in Islip Terrace

Police at the crash scene in Islip Terrace on Monday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
A woman was seriously hurt Monday morning when she crashed her car into a tree on Sunrise Highway’s South Service Road in Islip Terrace, Suffolk County police said.

The woman, whom police did not identify, was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, a spokeswoman for the police department said.

No one else was injured in the single-car crash near Exit 44, police said. A caller reported the crash to police at 5:17 a.m.

The westbound lanes of Sunrise Highway at Exit 44 remained closed shortly after 9 a.m., she said.

