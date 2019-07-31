Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst closed for accident, police say
Sunrise Highway was closed in both directions at Straight Path in Lindenhurst after a predawn car accident on Wednesday, officials said.
A picture from the scene showed a sedan with a shattered windshield, its headlights on and a door gaping open, with two police officers standing by.
Suffolk police said the crash was reported at 3:55 a.m., adding additional information would be released as their investigation continues.
Comments
We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.