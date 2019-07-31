TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Morning
SEARCH
74° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Highway in Lindenhurst closed for accident, police say

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a

Suffolk County police investigate the scene of a crash on Sunrise Highway and Straight Path at about 4 a.m. Wednesday. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

Sunrise Highway was closed in both directions at Straight Path in Lindenhurst after a predawn car accident on Wednesday, officials said.

A picture from the scene showed a sedan with a shattered windshield, its headlights on and a door gaping open, with two police officers standing by.

Suffolk police said the crash was reported at 3:55 a.m., adding additional information would be released as their investigation continues.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

This almost-6-acre Medford property includes nine paddocks, 22 LI horse property lists for $799,990
The cast of "The Emperor's New Clothes" at LI shows kids will love this weekend
Camp Anchor adviser Kathy Ryan, left, shows camper Students produce own garden at solar house
Mark Cronin runs John's Crazy Socks with his Wyandanch Rising project enters second phase
Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren hug at 1600: Democrats debate beating Trump vs. themselves
Dr. Brianne Navetta-Modrov, Stony Brook's first adult-trained on-staff Experts: The Lone Star tick can make you sick
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search