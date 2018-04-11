Officials: Sunrise Highway in Water Mill reopens after crash
Sunrise Highway in Water Mill was closed in both directions for about an hour Wednesday afternoon after a multivehicle accident, state officials said.
The crash was reported on the state Department of Transportation’s website, informny.com, at about 12:30 p.m. Shortly after 1:30 p.m. the road was reopened.
Details on the accident, which temporarily closed Sunrise from Mecox Road to Hayground Road, were not immediately available.
