Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Highway west in Hobrook closed for serious crash, police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
At least one person was seriously injured in a Thursday morning rush hour crash that has closed the westbound Sunrise Highway in Holbrook, police said.

Suffolk County police said all westbound lanes of the Sunrise Highway are also closed in North Babylon following a separate chain-reaction crash involving at least five vehicles. Injuries in that incident, which the New York State Department of Transportation's 511NY website said occurred at 8:26 a.m., are unclear.

Police said the Holbrook crash was reported at 8:10 a.m., but said details are still emerging.

A scan of traffic cameras in the area show traffic at a standstill east of the Broadway exit. Police said the accident occurred near Exit 50, between Broadway and Lincoln Avenue.

It was not clear if weather played a role in either crash.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

