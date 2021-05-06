State Police are investigating a single car crash on the westbound side of Sunrise Highway between exits 66 and 65 in Hampton Bays on Wednesday evening.

State Police out of Troop L in Farmingdale said James D. Rich, 52, of Westlake Village, California, was driving a 1970 Ford Mustang when he lost control of the vehicle, struck a tree on the north shoulder and was killed on impact.

The crash happened at approximately 7:50 p.m.

State Police ask anyone with information regarding the crash to contact them at 631-756-3300.