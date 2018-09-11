All westbound Sunrise Highway lanes were closed in Holbrook after a pedestrian was found lying on the shoulder Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police were on the scene investigating. Westbound traffic was closed between exits 50 and 52, according to state and county police. The service road at Broadway Avenue was also closed.

Police received a 911 call about 4:50 a.m. and the caller said there “appeared to be a body” on the side of the road, said an employee of the Suffolk County police department’s public information office who asked not to be named.

The employee said he did not know whether the person was dead or alive.

The road closures, which began about 5:30 a.m., were expected to remain for “an extended” period of time, the employee said.