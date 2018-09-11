Optimum Customers: Your Newsday access is ending Sept. 15th. Enroll now to continue your access.

LEARN MORE
TODAY'S PAPER
68° Good Morning
68° Good Morning
Long IslandSuffolk

Westbound Sunrise Highway lanes closed in Holbrook, police say

A pedestrian was found on the road's shoulder, officials said.

Investigators at the scene where police say a

Investigators at the scene where police say a body was found on the westbound Sunrise Highway in Holbrook on Tuesday morning. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
Print

All westbound Sunrise Highway lanes were closed in Holbrook after a pedestrian was found lying on the shoulder Tuesday morning, officials said.

Police were on the scene investigating. Westbound traffic was closed between exits 50 and 52, according to state and county police. The service road at Broadway Avenue was also closed.

Police received a 911 call about 4:50 a.m. and the caller said there “appeared to be a body” on the side of the road, said an employee of the Suffolk County police department’s public information office who asked not to be named.

The employee said he did not know whether the person was dead or alive.

The road closures, which began about 5:30 a.m., were expected to remain for “an extended” period of time, the employee said.

Headshot
By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

Latest Long Island News

Naomi Romero, 4, digs into a plate of Moms pick LI spots serving kid-friendly international foods
Radio City Rockettes will visit two Long Island Radio City Rockettes to appear on LI
President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable discussion 1600: Once again, Trump's numbers don't add up
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone is seen May Bellone reverses stance on allowing an heir to buy home
Our school lunches: Baked or faked?
Firefighters line up at the 9/11 Memorial at Day starts, ends with 9/11 memorial ceremonies