A crash has closed the eastbound Sunrise Highway between Exit 52 and Exit 53, closing the exit for North Ocean Avenue in North Patchogue, Suffolk County police said Tuesday morning.

A brush fire also prompted the closure of the right lane and an exit ramp of the westbound Long Island Expressway between Exit 69 and Exit 68 in Manorville early Tuesday, police said.

Exit 68 is the exit for the William Floyd Parkway.

It was not immediately clear how long either closure would be in place.

Police said the brush fire was reported in a 911 call at 5:36 a.m. and said the scene, with police and firefighters on hand, remained active at 6:30 a.m. Smoke conditions and a lack of visibility, as well as access to the scene for fire personnel and equipment, led to the lane closures.

The accident on Sunrise was reported around 6 a.m., but police said the seriousness of any injuries was not immediately clear.