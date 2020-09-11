A 23-year-old man was critically injured when police said his car struck a guardrail and overturned early Friday on the eastbound Sunrise Highway service road just west of the Robert Moses Causeway in West Islip.

Suffolk County police did not immediately release the identity of the man, pending notification of next of kin, but said he was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip in critical condition.

The single-vehicle crash was reported at 12:35 a.m., police said.

Police said the man was driving a 2016 Honda Accord eastbound on the service road and was between West 3rd Street and West 4th Street when the car left the road, crashed into the guardrail and overturned.

There were no other reported injuries. Additional information was not immediately available.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the crash to contact Third Squad detectives at 631-854-8352. All calls will remain confidential.