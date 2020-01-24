A pedestrian was killed when he was struck by two vehicles in Oakdale on Friday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

George Collins, 70, of Islip, died following the 3:55 p.m. incident on eastbound Sunrise Highway Service Road about a half-mile west of Oakdale Bohemia Road, police said.

Collins was attempting to cross the service road when he was struck by a 2018 Hyundai driven by Irene Pastor, 77, of Oakdale, who was driving in the left lane, officials said. Collins ended up in the right lane and was then struck by a 2016 Ford driven by Dyan Sybalski, 44, of Oakdale.

Collins was pronounced dead by a physician assistant from the office of the Suffolk County medical examiner, officials said.

Pastor and Sybalski stayed at the scene and their vehicles were impounded for safety checks, police said.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8552.