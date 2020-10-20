Sunrise Highway west in Shirley closed for serious crash, Suffolk police say
A serious crash has forced the closure of westbound Sunrise Highway in Shirley Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.
Police said a 911 call reporting a vehicle off the road into trees was received at 9:30 a.m. It is believed the crash involved serious injuries, police said.
Traffic is being diverted off the road at the William Floyd Parkway.
Additional details were not immediately available.
Police said eastbound traffic is not affected.