Long IslandSuffolk

Sunrise Highway west in Shirley closed for serious crash, Suffolk police say

Traffic was diverted off westbound Sunrise Highway at

Traffic was diverted off westbound Sunrise Highway at exit 57 Tuesday due to an accident investigation. Credit: James Carbone

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A serious crash has forced the closure of westbound Sunrise Highway in Shirley Tuesday, Suffolk County police said.

Police said a 911 call reporting a vehicle off the road into trees was received at 9:30 a.m. It is believed the crash involved serious injuries, police said.

Traffic is being diverted off the road at the William Floyd Parkway.

Additional details were not immediately available.

Police said eastbound traffic is not affected.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

