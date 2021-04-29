TODAY'S PAPER
Riverhead appoints new school superintendent

Augustine E. Tornatore has been named superintendent of

Augustine E. Tornatore has been named superintendent of the Riverhead Central School District. He begins in July. Credit: Riverhead Central School District

By Jean-Paul Salamanca jeanpaul.salamanca@newsday.com @JPaulSalamanca
Augustine E. Tornatore, the Riverhead Central School District’s new superintendent, told Newsday he wants to build trust with community stakeholders and parents and tackle several key issues when he takes office in July.

Tornatore’s appointment was announced Tuesday during a special meeting of the Board of Education.

Tornatore is currently superintendent of the Liberty Central School District in Sullivan County New York, a position he has held since 2018. He was a recent nominee for National Superintendent of the Year and New York Superintendent of the Year.

This story will update.

Jean-Paul Salamanca covers the East End. He focuses on Riverhead, Southold and Greenport on the North Fork, as well as Hampton Bays, Westhampton Beach, Flanders, Riverside and Quogue on the South Fork.

