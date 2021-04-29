Riverhead appoints new school superintendent

Augustine E. Tornatore, the Riverhead Central School District’s new superintendent, told Newsday he wants to build trust with community stakeholders and parents and tackle several key issues when he takes office in July.

Tornatore’s appointment was announced Tuesday during a special meeting of the Board of Education.

Tornatore is currently superintendent of the Liberty Central School District in Sullivan County New York, a position he has held since 2018. He was a recent nominee for National Superintendent of the Year and New York Superintendent of the Year.

This story will update.