Suffolk County police arrested a Copiague man Sunday who was driving with a license that had been suspended nearly 50 times.

Phill Rivera, 33, was driving a 2015 Chrysler minivan on Jackson Street in Wyandanch when First Precinct officers stopped him at about 11:30 a.m., according to a policenews release. Officers discovered that Rivera’s driver’s license had been suspended 48 times on 13 different dates. A police spokeswoman could not say Sunday why Rivera's license had been suspended.

Rivera was arrested on charges of aggravated unlicensed operation of the vehicle, according to the spokeswoman. He is scheduled to be appear Monday at First District Court in Central Islip.

It was unclear Sunday who Rivera's attorney was.