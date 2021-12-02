TODAY'S PAPER
SUV burns on Copiague lawn after 4-vehicle collision, Suffolk police say 

Multiple fire departments and ambulances responded to the accident at Dixon Avenue and Greta Neck Road Wednesday night.   Credit: Paul Mazza

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
A four-vehicle crash on Great Neck Road in Copiague on Wednesday night ended with an SUV "fully engulfed in flames" on a homeowner's property, police said.

All four drivers escaped serious injury, though they all were taken to local hospitals, Suffolk police said.

The approximately 8:39 p.m. collisions near Dixon Avenue began when a Chevrolet SUV, driven by an adult, rear-ended the vehicle in front.

That caused a chain reaction and two more vehicles were rear-ended, police said.

"The Chevrolet veered off the road, coming to a stop on a residential property and became fully engulfed in flames," the police said.

"Multiple" fire departments and ambulances responded, they said.

None of the drivers' identities were released.

CORRECTION: A previous headline on this story misstated the circumstances of the crash.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

