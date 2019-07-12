TODAY'S PAPER
SUV driver extricated after crash with tractor trailer in Medford, Suffolk police says

Firefighters work to free an SUV driver after

Firefighters work to free an SUV driver after the vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer on Friday in Medford. Photo Credit: Stringer News Servise

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Firefighters and emergency crew extricated an SUV driver who was trapped for about 30 minutes after his vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer early Friday morning in Medford, Suffolk County police said.

The driver was taken to Stony Brook University Hospital with nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said the BMW sport utility vehicle crashed into the back of the tractor trailer near the intersection of North Ocean Avenue and Peconic Street at 2:12 a.m.

The SUV suffered significant damage in the crash and police said the driver, whose identity was not released, was trapped in the vehicle. Firefighters and an EMS crew from the Medford Fire Department responded to the scene, with firefighters extricating the driver after about 30 minutes, police said. Police said there was no criminality involved, and the road was temporarily closed in the area for cleanup of debris.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

