A 68-year-old driver died and his wife was injured when their SUV crashed into a utility pole Friday night in Baiting Hollow, Riverhead Town police said.

Detectives believe the driver suffered a medical emergency about 6:35 p.m. as he headed west on Sound Avenue east of Fresh Pond Avenue. His vehicle then slowly rolled into the pole, police said.

The driver was unconscious when police and medics arrived, and he was taken to by the Wading River Fire Department Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, who was conscious when rescuers arrived, was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The SUV was impounded for a safety check. Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and asked any witnesses to call them at 631-727-4500.