TODAY'S PAPER
81° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
81° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Cops: Man dies, wife hurt as SUV crashes in Baiting Hollow

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A 68-year-old driver died and his wife was injured when their SUV crashed into a utility pole Friday night in Baiting Hollow, Riverhead Town police said.

Detectives believe the driver suffered a medical emergency about 6:35 p.m. as he headed west on Sound Avenue east of Fresh Pond Avenue. His vehicle then slowly rolled into the pole, police said.

The driver was unconscious when police and medics arrived, and he was taken to by the Wading River Fire Department Ambulance to Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead, where he was pronounced dead.

His wife, who was conscious when rescuers arrived, was taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life threatening, police said.

The SUV was impounded for a safety check. Detectives said the investigation is ongoing and asked any witnesses to call them at 631-727-4500.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Interim Northport VA Medical Center Director Cathy Cruise Interim director returns to previously held position
Commuters fill the stairs and line the platform MTA: Subway service returning to normal
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) speaks on Jan. Rice: Some improvement at border, but still 'dire'
Hannah Silva, 11, of Westbury swims at the Heat expected to draw crowds at LI beaches, pools
Elementary and high school teachers tour Hempstead Lake Teachers get schooled on LI's environmental issues
Principal Robert Grable at Mount Sinai High School District: Mount Sinai High School principal dies
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search