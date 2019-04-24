Swastikas found in Brightwaters park

A beautiful day at Wohseepee Park in Brightwaters was ruined Tuesday when village officials learned of chalk-drawn graffiti of two swastikas and male genitalia, said Mayor John Valdini, who is encouraging potential witnesses to step up.

“The park was filled with kids” he said. “I believe this happened in broad daylight right in front of families and hopefully, some of the families step up and say they saw something.”

Valdini said Wednesday he learned of the offensive graffiti through pictures posted on a community Facebook page about 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. He met a village code enforcer shortly after on North Windsor Avenue near Iroquois Drive and cleaned off the graffiti with soap and water, he said.

Detectives with Suffolk County Police's Hate Crimes Unit are investigating, police said.

"The Village Board will not tolerate these types of actions and appreciate your cooperation in reporting incidents to the proper authorities,” Valdini wrote in an email to residents Wednesday.

Graffiti incidents involving swastikas and religious symbols have occurred on Long Island over the past year.

A white swastika and a racial slur was found painted on two Rockville Centre trees in November 2018. Suffolk County police last August investigated graffiti found at the Mattituck home of "Top Chef" producer and restaurateur Tom Colicchio that police described as political and religious symbols sprayed on the home's mailbox, lawn and driveway. Nassau County Police in April 2018 investigated three swastikas etched in a children’s slide at Wantagh Park.