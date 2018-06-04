TODAY'S PAPER
63° Good Afternoon
63° Good Afternoon
Long IslandSuffolk

Suffolk County: Swimming not recommended at 62 beaches

By Newsday Staff
Print

Swimming is not recommended at 62 beaches in Suffolk because of the potential for high bacteria levels following heavy rainfall, county health officials said Monday.

The beaches are located in areas that are “heavily influenced” by storm water runoff from nearby waterways and that are in enclosed recesses of the coastline, where tidal flushing of waters is limited, the Suffolk health department said in a news release. Those factors increase the potential for bacteria levels to exceed the state standards for safety, the advisory said.

Health officials warned against touching the waters by these beaches until they’ve been flushed by two consecutive tidal cycles, or 24 hours after the rain has stopped, the advisory said.

The advisory, which affects six towns, will be lifted at noon Tuesday unless water sampling by the health department finds elevated bacterial numbers, officials said.

The latest information on affected beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, the health departments’ ecology office at 631-852-5760 during business hours, or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx.

By Newsday Staff

Latest Long Island News

Former Yankees manager Joe Torre arrives for a Joe Torre urges regulation of sports betting
Three candidates ran for two open trustee seats Court order delays village election results
East Hampton Town police drive along the beach Plane search is now 'recovery effort,' cops say
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) speaks outside the IRS Schumer: IRS plans to close Hauppauge office
Nassau police said Alain Mullings was arrested in Cops: Man stole cash, candy, alcohol from building
Alexandra Ednie and Christopher LoGiudice of Patchogue hang Hipster hot spots in Patchogue to visit