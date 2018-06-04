Swimming is not recommended at 62 beaches in Suffolk because of the potential for high bacteria levels following heavy rainfall, county health officials said Monday.

The beaches are located in areas that are “heavily influenced” by storm water runoff from nearby waterways and that are in enclosed recesses of the coastline, where tidal flushing of waters is limited, the Suffolk health department said in a news release. Those factors increase the potential for bacteria levels to exceed the state standards for safety, the advisory said.

Health officials warned against touching the waters by these beaches until they’ve been flushed by two consecutive tidal cycles, or 24 hours after the rain has stopped, the advisory said.

The advisory, which affects six towns, will be lifted at noon Tuesday unless water sampling by the health department finds elevated bacterial numbers, officials said.

The latest information on affected beaches is available on the bathing beach hotline at 631-852-5822, the health departments’ ecology office at 631-852-5760 during business hours, or the county health department’s beach monitoring webpage suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/BeachMonitoringProgram.aspx.