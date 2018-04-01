In Matthew Schrier’s seven months as a captive of Syrian extremists, they tortured, starved and beat the Deer Park resident.

His captors tried but they could never take away the humanity that gave Schrier the courage to make a daring and against-all-odds successful prison break in 2014.

The 39-year-old freelance photographer tells his harrowing tale of imprisonment, survival and escape to freedom in a new memoir, “The Dawn Prayer,” which will be released this month.

In it, Schrier reveals how a combination of New York chutzpah, humor and a strong moral compass kept him alive after members of the al-Nusra Front — an al-Qaeda faction fighting the Syrian government of Bashar al-Assad — kidnapped him on New Year’s Eve 2013.

Soon, Schrier found himself imprisoned with a Morrocan al-Queda fighter, Syrian troops, and another American.

He had ventured into the civil war-torn country to photograph the Free Syrian Army, also known as the FSA, as itpushed back Syrian troops. Schrier was captured when he and a “fixer,” a local taxi driver used by journalists to get access to the front lines, were ambushed. He never saw the fixer who drove the taxi again.

Schrier, who was beaten with pipes, hoses and cables, said his captivity of torture taught him crucial survival lessons — how to both discern the good guys from the bad among his fellow prisoners, and cultivate relationships with an enemy.

He has used his experience being captured by extremists to instruct U.S. troops about how to survive in a similar situation.

Ironically, it was the Syrian soldiers who had been fighting the FSA, not the other imprisoned American, with whom Schrier would develop a brotherly love while captive.

“They knew I was there to photograph their enemy, but they didn’t hold it against me,” Schrier said. “We became a family.”

The soldiers didn’t betray Schrier after they learned he faked his conversion to Islam as a way to stop the beatings, and suspected he was not a Christian. Schrier is Jewish, which he kept secret.

Schrier said his brand of New York-style humor endeared him to his cellmates.

“These guys needed a laugh so bad and here was this goofy American,” Schrier said.

He even introduced his fellow prisoners to the game hackysack. Schrier made a hackysack out of orange peels and a plastic bag. A piece of cloth tied with a shoe lace was later sewn into a sock by a cellmate to make it durable for the games.

Throughout Schrier’s captivity, the other American prisoner in his cell would become his nemesis — someone who could not be trusted and took an allegiance with the Moroccan al-Qaeda terrorist, he said. Years later, Schrier remains hurt that his compatriot did not offer support or empathy when he fell ill and crawled up into a ball on his blanket. It was the Syrian soldiers who came to his side to console him in his pain, Schrier said.

Legal scrapes on Long Island prepared him for his imprisonment a half a world away, Schrier said.

“I grew up near Deer Park Avenue and every Friday night we gravitated there,” he said.

Fights, bravado and a tendency to find trouble eventuallylanded Schrier in the Riverhead Correctional Facility for burglary.

“I learned from my mistakes,” he said, “and I learned to survive in an environment where I was the underdog.”

In his Syrian prison cell, Schrier lived by the credo that “I’m not going to act scared. I knew I would have to one day look at myself in the mirror. I wanted to come home with my dignity.” He protested the beatings and pounded on his cell door to be permitted to use the bathroom.

Schrier rolls his eyes with a quizzical look when he remembers one of his captors — a 12-year-year-old boy wearing a suicide belt. “You get use to it quickly.”

There are no regrets, Schrier said.

“I would have never known these guys,” he said. “We’re brothers.”