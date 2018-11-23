TODAY'S PAPER
Black Friday gridlock hits Tanger Outlets in Deer Park, police said

While Tanger's private security team attemped to ease congestion in the lots, said Suffolk police, its officers worked to manage the flow into and out of Tanger.

Black Friday gridlock takes over the parking lots

Black Friday gridlock takes over the parking lots at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Friday night, authorities said. Photo Credit: News 12

By Denise M. Bonilla denise.bonilla@newsday.com @denisebonilla
Black Friday gridlock has taken over the parking lots at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Friday night, authorities said.

While Tanger’s private security team is attempting to ease congestion in the lots, said Suffolk police, its officers are working to manage the flow into and out of Tanger. 

Tanger has three entrances/exits, but police shut down the Grand Boulevard entrances to make them exits only, and the Commack Road entrance is the sole point of entry to parking lots.

Grand Boulevard has “significantly higher” traffic than usual and Commack Road has “slightly higher” traffic than normal, a police spokesman said. As of 6 p.m., the spokesman said, police have reports of any accidents related to the gridlock.

Tanger representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Denise Bonilla has worked at Newsday since 2003 and covers the Town of Babylon, including the villages of Lindenhurst and Amityville.

