Black Friday gridlock has taken over the parking lots at the Tanger Outlets in Deer Park on Friday night, authorities said.

While Tanger’s private security team is attempting to ease congestion in the lots, said Suffolk police, its officers are working to manage the flow into and out of Tanger.

Tanger has three entrances/exits, but police shut down the Grand Boulevard entrances to make them exits only, and the Commack Road entrance is the sole point of entry to parking lots.

Grand Boulevard has “significantly higher” traffic than usual and Commack Road has “slightly higher” traffic than normal, a police spokesman said. As of 6 p.m., the spokesman said, police have reports of any accidents related to the gridlock.

Tanger representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.