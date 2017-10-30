This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
Federal judge gives Tankleff, Suffolk time to settle suit

2009 lawsuit against county claims detectives who investigated the murder fabricated false confession, suppressed evidence.

Martin Tankleff arrives at federal court in Central

Martin Tankleff arrives at federal court in Central Islip with his wife, Laurie, on Monday, Oct. 30, 2017. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Andrew Smith  andrew.smith@newsday.com @ziptron
A federal judge gave attorneys for Martin Tankleff and Suffolk County until the end of the year to reach a settlement in a malicious prosecution suit.

Tankleff, 46, now on the verge of becoming an attorney himself, served 17 years in prison after he was convicted of the 1988 murders of his parents, Seymour and Arlene Tankleff — one of the most notorious crimes in recent Long Island history....

Andrew Smith has worked at Newsday since 1993 and has been involved in court coverage as a reporter or an editor for almost 20 years.

