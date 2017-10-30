Federal judge gives Tankleff, Suffolk time to settle suit
2009 lawsuit against county claims detectives who investigated the murder fabricated false confession, suppressed evidence.
A federal judge gave attorneys for Martin Tankleff and Suffolk County until the end of the year to reach a settlement in a malicious prosecution suit.
Tankleff, 46, now on the verge of becoming an attorney himself, served 17 years in prison after he was convicted of the 1988 murders of his parents, Seymour and Arlene Tankleff — one of the most notorious crimes in recent Long Island history....
To Continue...
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Martin Tankleff accuses investigatorsSuffolk law enforcement officials knowingly violated Martin Tankleff's civil rights when they investigated and prosecuted Evidence to be turned over to TankleffA federal magistrate last week ordered the state attorney general's office to turn over to Man in Tankleff case charged with firing shotgunJoseph Creedon, the career criminal who has been linked by several witnesses to the murders Tankleff gives advice to death row inmateTankleff, 38, now a paralegal in Nassau, said Monday he recently served as an unpaid